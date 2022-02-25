Northeast Ohio is home to one of the state’s largest Ukrainian populations

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Parma has one of Ohio’s largest Ukrainian populations, and many in that community are tuned into every move Russia makes as it invades.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter has taken to social media to offer support.

“In the past, Ukrainians have suffered through Russian aggression and, once again, their independence is being threatened,” he said in a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page. “Today, we stand united with our Parma and Northeast Ohio Ukrainian residents and for Ukraine.”

