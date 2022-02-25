2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio is home to one of the state’s largest Ukrainian populations

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Parma has one of Ohio’s largest Ukrainian populations, and many in that community are tuned into every move Russia makes as it invades.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter has taken to social media to offer support.

“In the past, Ukrainians have suffered through Russian aggression and, once again, their independence is being threatened,” he said in a statement posted to the city’s Facebook page. “Today, we stand united with our Parma and Northeast Ohio Ukrainian residents and for Ukraine.”

"In the past, Ukrainians have suffered through Russian aggression and, once again, their independence is being...

Posted by City of Parma on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine
The U.S. worries Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv could fall within days. (CNN, POOL, RUSSIA 24,...
Battle for Ukraine capital underway
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Northeast Ohio lawmakers react to historic Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, said she hopes to inspire...
Supreme Court nominee: Hope to inspire future generations of Americans