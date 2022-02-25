Northeast Ohio lawmakers react to historic Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

“Ketanji Brown Jackson has the experience, the character, and the commitment to justice needed to be an excellent Supreme Court Justice. As the first Black woman nominated to serve on the Court, as the daughter of a public school teacher, and as a former public defender, she brings with her a diverse set of experiences and perspectives that have long been lacking from our nation’s highest court. This is why Judge Jackson also has a history of bipartisan support. She clerked for Justice Breyer, and is an ideal nominee to carry on his legacy of building consensus, listening to all perspectives, and never forgetting a judge’s commitment to the public good. In the coming months and years, the Supreme Court is set to make decisions on everything from Ohioans’ health care to their workplace safety to their right to vote. As the Court makes these decisions that affect all Ohioans’ lives, I’m confident that Judge Jackson understands that equal justice and a commitment to our constitution requires standing up for civil rights, and standing up to powerful corporations on behalf of workers.”