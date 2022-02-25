Northeast Ohio lawmakers react to historic Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history Friday when President Joe Biden nominated her to the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to the Associated Press, she is the first Black woman selected to serve on the court.
I sought a nominee with the strongest credentials, record, character, and dedication to the rule of law. That’s why I’m excited to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/iGHLqqRAD0