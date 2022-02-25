Car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood; icy roads in area
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning.
The crash was reported near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road just at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Cleveland EMS told 19 News that the male driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.
A 19 News photojournalist said the roads were icy at the scene of the crash.
Police were on scene to help detour traffic around the crash investigation.
Here’s a look at the road conditions closer to downtown Cleveland:
