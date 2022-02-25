Car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood; icy roads in area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning.

The crash was reported near the intersection of East 79th Street and Kinsman Road just at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Cleveland EMS told 19 News that the male driver was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

One car MVA car into a pole. One transported in critical condition. Kinsman is closed from E79th to E81st. AIU is investigating. The accident scene is E 79 and Kinsman Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Ybuy34kdY8 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 25, 2022

A 19 News photojournalist said the roads were icy at the scene of the crash.

Police were on scene to help detour traffic around the crash investigation.

Here’s a look at the road conditions closer to downtown Cleveland:

Westbound on Chester Avenue. pic.twitter.com/1Tq1IltUgQ — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 25, 2022

A look downtown on Superior Avenue. Rain and sleet falling. pic.twitter.com/SXUF1ggztG — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.