Rondo down

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers announced on Friday afternoon that Rajon Rondo would miss two weeks with a sprained great toe on his right foot.

Rondo’s loss is just the latest suffered by the Cavaliers back court. Caris Lavert sprained his foot in practice on Tuesday and will be out for up to two weeks. Darius Garland is nursing a sore lower back.

Rondo was acquired for depth after Ricky Rubio tore his ACL. Rubio was receiving more minutes because of the season ending injury to Collin Sexton.

The Cavaliers will rely on Cedi Osmon, Isaac Okoro and Brandon Goodwin for minutes until players can start getting healthy.

