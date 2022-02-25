2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several northern Ohio counties issue snow emergencies due to road conditions

View from plow in Richland County
View from plow in Richland County(Source: ODOT)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several sheriff’s offices in northern Ohio have declared varying levels of winter weather advisories due to the road conditions early Friday morning.

The impacted counties include:

A sheriff’s office in Ohio has the ability to declare countywide snow emergencies and traffic restrictions, or close certain roads if the conditions warrant doing so.

Stay with the 19 News First Alert weather team for continuing winter storm coverage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

