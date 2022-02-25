Several northern Ohio counties issue snow emergencies due to road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several sheriff’s offices in northern Ohio have declared varying levels of winter weather advisories due to the road conditions early Friday morning.
The impacted counties include:
- Huron County - Level 1 snow advisory
- Sandusky County - Level 1 snow emergency
- Erie County - Level 2 winter weather road condition advisory (”Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways”)
- Summit County - Level 1 winter weather advisory
- Crawford County - Level 1 snow advisory
A sheriff’s office in Ohio has the ability to declare countywide snow emergencies and traffic restrictions, or close certain roads if the conditions warrant doing so.
