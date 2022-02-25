2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake effect snow showers continue through the evening: 19 First Alert Weather

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an icy start to the day, Mother Nature decided that we also needed a healthy burst of lake effect snow.

Scattered snow showers and squalls will continue through the evening, and a few snow showers will even linger into early tomorrow morning.

Tonight will also be bitterly cold.

Temperatures will fall into the teens by morning.

We won’t see any significant warming through the weekend.

Expect highs in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.

Our next clipper system will arrive on Sunday afternoon.

This will bring us some late-day snow showers.

In its wake, a little lake effect snow will develop Sunday night.

