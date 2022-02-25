CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two suspects who broke into Ohio City BBQ on Feb. 9 are on the loose, and Cleveland Police said detectives need help identifying them.

Police said two male suspects walked up to 3829 Lorain Ave. store door, and one smashed through the window while the other was the lookout.

One suspect went inside the restaurant, pried open the jukebox, and stole money, according to police.

The suspects then took off heading westbound on Lorain, police said.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect, even though it recognizes the quality of the images is poor:

Suspect smashes Ohio City BBQ window to steal jukebox money with accomplice on lookout, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 if you have any information on this crime.

