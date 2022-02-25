Terminal Tower lights up blue and green for Rare Disease Day Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A previously snapped photo of Cleveland’s Terminal Tower shining blue and yellow went viral last night, but the building was dressed in blue and green for Rare Disease Day Cleveland.

According to MetroHealth, rare diseases are estimated to affect one in 10 people.

That’s approximately 35 million people in the U.S. and 400 million people worldwide, more than half of whom are children, MetroHealth said.

It’s why they said Ohio Rare Disease Day is so important for raising awareness.

The holiday is held annually on Feb. 24.

The blue and yellow Terminal Tower picture that was reposted all over social media was from Gabe Wasylko on Twitter.

He shared that it was not taken Feb. 24, but posted it based on a recent statement from the city on Russia’s invasion.

A joint statement was released Thursday from the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Global Cleveland.

The city of Cleveland said Northeast Ohio is ready to accept any refugees “fleeing persecution and war,” just like the region has done before, as Russia continues a military invasion in Ukraine.

Cleveland, OH Stands with Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2C5uSpxAWG — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) February 25, 2022

Thanks for the note, James. My photo was not taken tonight, but I was moved to share it based on a recent statement from the City of Cleveland about the news concerning Ukraine. I apologize for any confusion: https://t.co/BJdK1rlE0n — Gabe Wasylko (@GabeWasylko) February 25, 2022

