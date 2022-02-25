Thousands without power Friday morning in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 18,000 FirstEnergy customers woke up without power Friday morning across Northeast Ohio.

The widespread outages were triggered by ice building on equipment, according to a FirstEnergy spokesperson.

Impacted areas included Portage County, Ashland County, Summit County and Mahoning County.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers around noon Friday.

