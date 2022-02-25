2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Thousands without power Friday morning in Northeast Ohio

Power pole generic
Power pole generic(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 18,000 FirstEnergy customers woke up without power Friday morning across Northeast Ohio.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The widespread outages were triggered by ice building on equipment, according to a FirstEnergy spokesperson.

Impacted areas included Portage County, Ashland County, Summit County and Mahoning County.

Power is expected to be restored to all customers around noon Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Slippery conditions cover Cleveland area from icy mix last night: 19 First Alert Weather
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather: Slippery morning conditions from icy mix last night
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Slippery conditions cover Cleveland area from icy mix last night: 19 First Alert Weather
Worst wintry mix conditions from storm expected tonight: 19 First Alert Weather Day
Worst wintry mix conditions from storm expected tonight: 19 First Alert Weather Day