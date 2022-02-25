2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Toledo man arrested on child pornography charges

Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or...
Zachary Ryan Baluski, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to the FBI.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement agencies have arrested a Toledo man on child pornography charges.

Zachary Ryan Balusik, 39, of Toledo, is facing charges for possession and receipt and/or distribution of child pornography, according to the FBI.

The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant of Balusik’s home on Wednesday. Officials found two flash drives that contained child pornography and pornography depicting prepubescent children.

Balusik admitted to receiving and watching child pornography to investigators that day, according to the FBI. He said he began around 2009 or 2010.

He told investigators he was a nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, working as a supervisor some days and as a charge nurse once a week.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the FBI Toledo Office at 419-243-6122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

LeBron James
LeBron James
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka
Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland plans to remove flag in support of Ukraine
Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland plans to remove flag in support of Ukraine
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,330 new COVID-19 cases
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron