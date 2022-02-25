2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man charged with aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, other charges after wild westside chase last week

By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - What began as a traffic stop on Feb. 19 for erratic driving and a missing rear window, turned into a high-speed police pursuit that ended with two men in custody on multiple charges.

According to Avon Lake police records, an officer was notified of a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Lake Road near Jaycox Road at about 3:40 p.m.

Dispatchers said the vehicle was reportedly moving erratically at a high rate of speed on the road and its rear window was missing.

The officer tried to get the vehicle to pull over on Avalon Drive, but the driver made an illegal U-turn over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic.

After using his lights, the officer was able to get the driver to pull over at a gas station at the corner of Lake and Moore Roads.

The driver got out of the vehicle and was talking on his cellphone, the officer said, before putting the phone in his pocket with the connection still active.

The driver was then identified as Jonathan R Sims, 46, of Cleveland, and his driving status was found to be under a License Forfeiture suspension through the Bedford Municipal Court as of December, 2020.

He was also found to have a misdemeanor warrant through the Maple Heights Police Department for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Sims’ passenger in the vehicle, Dontez D. Williams, 22, of Cleveland, was also found to have an outstanding warrant for failure to appear with the Lakewood Police Department.

The officer said Sims appeared intoxicated, noting an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and difficulty standing.

He allegedly told the officer that the SUV belonged to his girlfriend and she would come pick the pair up, but Sims and Williams then got back into the vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Police pursued the pair through traffic with speeds approaching 80 m.p.h.

At one point, Sims drove around an Avon Lake school bus and two Avon Lake school band trucks

The pursuit continued into Bay Village before he struck the back of a Jeep, then hit a USPS mail truck, causing it to flip on its side near Bradley road.

The SUV also struck the rear end of a red SUV before finally coming to a stop.

Officers said they tried to open the driver’s side of the vehicle to get Sims out, but he was still revving the engine, forcing them to try pulling him through the open window before he finally surrendered.

Williams could not open the passenger side door due to damage, so he was extracted through the driver’s side as well and taken into custody.

Police then searched the vehicle and found an open bottle of Jose Cuervo tequila with, “a small amount of clear liquid remaining in the bottle.”

Sims was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, two counts of Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated, Failure to Comply, two counts of License Forfeiture, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Williams’ charges were not disclosed.

