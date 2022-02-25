Medina County doctor works to donate medical supplies to Ukraine

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has the whole world watching with bated breath. Many want to help but don’t know-how. One Ukrainian American doctor in Northeast Ohio is making it her mission to donate medical supplies to those in need overseas.

“They had lived a difficult life starting from their childhood because they were lived through the war through the occupations, and they came here for freedom and all the things that people seek in this country,” said Dr. Maria Strus, Ohio Chapter President of the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America.

The past few months have been an emotional rollercoaster for Hinckley Dr. Maria Strus.

“It’s devastating to us,” explained Dr. Strus. “My mother cannot believe that she’s, that this is going back to what she had ran from, what she had left in the past, and it’s so hard, we’re numb at this point, we can’t really explain it. It’s devastating. It’s a tragic time for us; it’s going to be a step back, no matter what the outcome is, it’s still a step back for Ukraine.”

Ever since the Revolution of Dignity or the Maidan Revolution in Kyiv in 2014, Dr. Strus has been doing everything she possibly can to help the people of Ukraine.

“It ended up being a very deadly uprising, which culminated in the death of more than 100 individuals at the time, many more injured,” the doctor said. “Then subsequently, Russia proceeded to invade the eastern part that we all know about as well as Crimea. Since then, during that time, I was very moved, as we all were. We were all just trying to figure out something to do, some way to help. The first project that I became involved in was to bring over the injured individuals that I mentioned earlier. There were three young men that came here. We thought at the time that it would be limited effort; we thought there would be a few, dozens of them may be a few 100. They were dispersed throughout the United States, Cleveland was able to take three of them. But it turned out to be much more expansive, especially since the war raged on with time, there has been a loss of over 14,000 men in Ukraine.”

Since 2014 the doctor has been working with Med Wish International to donate medical supplies to Ukraine. Med Wish is a nonprofit organization that collects supplies from hospitals that they are no longer using.

“They allow organizations in the community to pack them for their own use, as long as it’s a valid use, and that’s how we got involved with them, and so we had multiple packing events,” said Strus. “I really actually lost track at least 10 or more, where our organization, the Medical Association, packed supplies, and then in conjunction with individuals from Buffalo, we would then ship them across to Europe, to destinations in Ukraine. These were validated destinations; they were confirmed; we’ve had individuals from here come there and make sure that they were reaching them. So, we know that our process works, and again, now in the time of need, we are in desperate need of supplies, of course, to send them because their injuries and needs are going to mount, and we’re also in desperate need of financial assistance as well because those will be put to good use, including that covering shipping costs, other supplies that we can’t, you know, send directly.”

Strus still has family and friends in Ukraine, and it hasn’t been easy to check in on them.

“It’s been difficult,” she admitted. “I tried to make contact with them in several locations, even before today, before yesterday and I had some difficulty making contact with them, and I started to write them texts saying farewell, and I realized, you know, I found myself in a deep in a dark place, realizing what can happen. Unfortunately, we did make contact, but I know that we may not have contact for a while again. That’s a very difficult place to be. We wish them strength and fortitude, and we hope that everyone can support them, at least in thought and prayer.”

Their next supply packing event will be on March 19th in Cleveland, and they’re still looking for volunteers.

If you’d like to volunteer, contact the Ohio chapter of the Ukrainian Medical Association here. https://www.facebook.com/umana.ohiochapter/

