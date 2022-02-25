2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hundreds pack Parma Ukrainian church as fear, anxiety, anger over Russian invasion continues

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ukrainian culture has been woven into the fabric of Northeast Ohio for generations. Now, like much of the World - Northeast Ohioans are showing unified support for Ukraine.

On Thursday night, hundreds packed the Pokrova Ukranian Greek - Catholic Church in Parma for a prayer service.

The stories of Ukranian-Americans shaken, fearful and angry about the Russian invasion were heartbreaking, raw and real.

Mayana Denko visibly shaken tells 19 News that her entire family is in Ukraine, “My family’s there. Part of them to ran to the Romanian border and my mom and grandma are still overseas. I’m just hurt.”

The people of Ukraine are forced to defend themselves against the Russian invasion that has already shed blood, tears and hope. The country’s people not knowing what will come next.

Monsignor Michael Rewtiuk who also has family in Ukraine says the conflict is at the direction, “I’m very emotional. I started crying when I saw what was happening.”

The Monsignor says the conflict is at the direction in his words of a madman, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who Monsignor Rewtiuk believes is not only a narcissist, but violent and dangerous, “He’s a megalomaniac. In my life I always feared small people who had power, and he’s small and he tries to be macho riding bareback on a horse.”

Pete Lasiychuk says Ukraine is his homeland, and he’s angry about what’s being done to his people. Lasiychuk says he is thankful

to Western Countries like the United States and Europe for sanctions, but feels they don’t go far enough, “How much more blood do they want to see for them to take more action? Actions have to be taken now right away.”

The Parma man believes those actions should include providing more weapons and supplies to the people of Ukraine, because he says they are not trying to invade anything, they are just desperately trying to protect themselves.

Lasiychuk tells 19 News, “If the world does not help us right now - he will not stop.”

