University Hospitals seeks volunteers for Alzheimer’s study

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University are looking for volunteers in a new Alzheimer’s study, which will examine why people with Down syndrome are affected by Alzheimer’s at a younger age.

As many as 8 in 10 people with Down syndrome develop Alzheimer’s, which is why researchers believe this population could be the key to finding a cure for the disease.

UH is looking for at least 120 volunteers ages 35 to 55 to participate in the Trial Ready Cohort-Down Syndrome (TRC-DS), a new international study funded by the National Institutes of Health, fast-tracking people with Down syndrome into Alzheimer’s studies.

Alzheimer’s disease occurs in people with Down syndrome because the extra-copy of chromosome 21 carries the gene for amyloid precursor protein and this results in the build-up of amyloid plaques and tangles—which is now the main theory behind the leading cause of Alzheimer’s disease.

“People with Down syndrome have been pioneers in Alzheimer’s disease discovery for decades,” said Alan J. Lerner, MD, of UH Cleveland Medical Center. “Now, we hope to discover promising treatments and give back to those who helped with the earliest Alzheimer’s breakthroughs.”

TRC-DS matches people with Down syndrome to clinical trials related to Alzheimer’s disease.

By creating a community of people who are interested in learning about research opportunities and are ready and willing to participate, researchers hope to recruit participants for future clinical trials.

To learn more visit TRCDS.org

