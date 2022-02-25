Weather and salt conspiring to reduce life span of local bridges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just like that brand new car you drive off the lot, a bridge starts to deteriorate the moment it is built.

And just like that brand new car, maintenance can be the driver for a new bridge to live a long, stable life.

Matt Bruning, a spokesperson from ODOT said that is exactly why they spend a great deal of money performing regular maintenance on their bridges, including sweeping bridge decks, and cleaning out catch basins and drainage pipes.

ODOT spends most of the winter spreading road salt to keep the roads safe, but it’s that same corrosive substance that can really shorten the lifespan of a bridge.

“The biggest thing for us is to invest and maintain,” Bruning said, “Preservation is 93 cents of every dollar that we invest in construction, so that’s just taking care of what we have.”

While ODOT maintains the bridges and major highways throughout the state, Cuyahoga County is responsible for over a hundred bridges in the county and the winter weather, and the road salt does not exactly make a responsible partner.

“With our winter weather, the salts and the chlorides we use on our structures, if you had a users’ manual, you would probably say don’t put salt on a bridge, but what are you going to do, that’s the reality of it,” said Tom Sotak, the Chief Deputy Engineer of Cuyahoga County.

The county has a team of engineers and ODOT certified bridge inspectors who work every single day to inspect the bridges throughout the county.

There is little question our winters and the road salt, a necessary evil, are responsible for much of the accelerated damage those inspectors see on a daily basis.

“We have freeze-thaw, we have temperature swings, bridges are made to move as temperatures increase and decrease so there are moving parts to them,” Sotak said.

Despite the challenges, ODOT and the county feel that they are ahead of the game in keeping bridges safe, but it is a never-ending expensive challenge.

