Who set fire to Parma elementary school? Reward offered as arson investigation continues

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for setting fire to St. Anthony of Padua Elementary School in Parma.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s).

The suspected arson on Feb. 19 forced students to move to another location for classes and caused approximately $1,000,000 in damage.

Students will be relocated to unoccupied buildings of St. Bridget of Kildare in Parma Heights, according to school officials.

The Parma school was damaged Saturday in what police and fire officials determined was a deliberate act. (SOURCE: Parma Fire Department)

Contact ATF with tips by calling at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, emailing at ATFTips@atf.gov, or using the website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.

You can also call the State Fire Marshal’s tipline at 800-589-2728, Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463 or Parma Police Det. Marc Karkan at 440-887-7322.

The fire remains under investigation by Parma police and fire departments.

