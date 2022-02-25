Women wanted after Akron Dollar General clerk knocked down, kicked, dragged in robbery, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed two women are wanted for robbing Dollar General after one of the suspects knocked the clerk who tried to stop them to the ground and kicked her, and dragged her by her hair.

Police stated two women tried to leave the 588 E. Exchange Street store with a cart full of merchandise around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

The store clerk then tried to stop them, police said.

One suspect continued out of the store with merchandise as the other suspect with the cart struggled with the clerk, knocked her to the ground, and kicked her multiple times, according to police.

Police said the suspect then grabbed the clerk’s hair and dragged her a short distance before taking off in this pictured car that was driven by a third person:

The first suspect was described by police as a woman in her 20′s, 5′8″-5′10″ tall, 130-140 pounds, who was wearing a pink North Face hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

According to police, this first suspect assaulted the clerk.

The second suspect was described by police as a woman approximately 45-55 years old, 5′8″-5′10″ tall, 140-165 pounds, who was wearing a gray and black Ecko sweatshirt with a purple shirt underneath, and tan pants.

Police described the car as a black or dark blue 2000-2004 Acura four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Akron Police shared the surveillance photos of the suspect and getaway car on the department’s Facebook page.

Call Akron Police Det. B. Surblis if you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime at 330-375-2463 and mention case number 22-021300.

You can also call the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Call 911 if you see the suspects but do not approach them.

