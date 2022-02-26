Cleveland Heights woman dies in kayaking accident at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WOIO) - The body of a Cleveland Heights woman was recovered Thursday after she died in a kayaking accident at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to 19 News sister station WVLT.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials told WVLT that Megan Thompson, 34, drowned in the Oconaluftee River.

Witnesses told park rangers that Thompson was kayaking when she floated over swift rapids and was pinned between a fallen tree and the riverbank.

Thompson’s death marks the first fatality in 2022 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports.

