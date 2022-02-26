2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Heights woman dies in kayaking accident at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(WVLT)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WOIO) - The body of a Cleveland Heights woman was recovered Thursday after she died in a kayaking accident at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to 19 News sister station WVLT.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials told WVLT that Megan Thompson, 34, drowned in the Oconaluftee River.

Witnesses told park rangers that Thompson was kayaking when she floated over swift rapids and was pinned between a fallen tree and the riverbank.

Thompson’s death marks the first fatality in 2022 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Meet the Cleveland man keeping alive the history of ‘Black baseball’
Meet the Cleveland man keeping alive the history of ‘Black baseball’
The Parma Fire Department said a fire took place early Saturday at an apartment building on...
Parma firefighters rescue residents from balconies during fire at apartment building
Bishop Bohdan Danylo of Parma
Ukrainian Bishop says people in his homeland are waiting in lines for up to 14 hours to flee to Poland
Lakewood resident Ellen Dolinar said someone stole her Meals on Wheels food off her front porch.
Lakewood woman says her Meals on Wheels food was stolen off her porch