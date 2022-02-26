2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cyber security threats grow for Americans as Russia invades Ukraine

By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As Russia moves into Ukraine in a violent and bloody attack, United States cyber experts expect Russian criminal hackers to follow with cyberattacks with multiple goals in mind.

Paul Sems is a Managing Director of TrustedSec, a cyber security consulting firm based in Strongsville and he said hackers could try to stifle the U.S. economy, attempt to steal personal information through our banks in an effort to send the economy into chaos, and very well may attack social media sites to spread disinformation.

“We are going to see a lot of chaos, and how that directly relates to people here in Cleveland, Ohio. Well, I think you’re going to see a lot of cyber bullets flying back and forth and that can cause collateral damage,” Sems said.

In May of 2020, hackers took down the Colonial Pipeline, which runs through the southeast United States, by attacking its billing systems.

In the process, gas and jet fuel inventory were seriously impacted which led to panic buying, closed gas stations and canceled flights throughout the south.

Russian hackers certainly have the capability to do the same and may be motivated to do so due to sanctions imposed on Russia by the world wide community.

“There’s the potential that ancillary services around our power supply’s and energy could be attacked and those could be shut down for preventative reasons or other reasons that could be a disruption,” Sems said.

United States Homeland Security has enacted Shields Up, an online program for businesses and the public to lower their security risk.

Data breaches at U.S. banks are certainly another possibility and we have the seen the damage that can be done through homegrown attacks.

Sems advises locking your credit, and using multi-factor authentication, whenever possible.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Lakewood resident Ellen Dolinar said someone stole her Meals on Wheels food off her front porch.
Lakewood woman says her Meals on Wheels food was stolen off her porch
Edward Kline faced some of his victims in court today and will also have to register as a sex...
Sexual assault victim alleges school district didn’t act fast enough after she reported abuse
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter is asking residents throughout NE Ohio to support Ukrainian businesses...
Northeast Ohio is home to one of the state’s largest Ukrainian populations
A cyber security expert in Strongsville said Russian hackers could begin making attacks on...
Cyber security threats grow as Russia invades Ukraine