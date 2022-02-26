2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine announces Day of Prayer for Ukraine Sunday, orders halt to purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka

Governor, First Lady to join Ukrainians in Parma for prayer Sunday morning
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of...
Governor Mike DeWine officially declared Sunday as Day of Prayer in support of the nation of Ukraine and Ukrainians living in Ohio. He also directed the state's liquor control board to pull all Russian-made vodka and prohibit it sale.
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Governor Mike DeWine has declared Sunday, Feb. 27 as a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine, following the invasion by Russian troops last week.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Ukrainian flag will be flown both at the Ohio Statehouse and at his residence in Bexley, to further shop support both for those under attack and the state’s large Ukrainian population.

The Governor and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in Parma Sunday morning to take part in the Day of Prayer at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., officials stated Saturday afternoon.

The governor also directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to cease both the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard until further notice.

Gov. DeWine orders stop to sale of Russian vodka in Ohio
Gov. DeWine orders stop to sale of Russian vodka in Ohio(Ohio Liquor)

Russian Standard is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with its products sold in Ohio.

It is sold both under Russian Standard and Green Mark Vodka labels.

According to the governor’s office, all other brands of vodka currently sold in the state, including those branded with Russian names, are purchased from distilleries not based in Russia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland plans to remove flag in support of Ukraine
Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland plans to remove flag in support of Ukraine
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,330 new COVID-19 cases
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron
Meet the Cleveland man keeping alive the history of ‘Black baseball’
Meet the Cleveland man keeping alive the history of ‘Black baseball’