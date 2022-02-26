2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood woman says her Meals on Wheels food was stolen off her porch

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Porch pirates are at it again, but this time it wasn’t an Amazon package that was swiped but a sick woman’s food from Meals on Wheels.

Lakewood resident Ellen Dolinar said she had a doctor’s appointment, so she asked Meals on Wheels to leave her food on her front porch but when she got home it was nowhere to be found. She checked with Meals on Wheels, and they assured her it was delivered. She believes someone stole it.

“Repulsive,” said Dolinar. “I think it’s just ignorant and I just couldn’t believe it that somebody would just walk on the porch and take it.”

Ellen Dolinar has been suffering from lupus, an autoimmune disease, for the past 11 years. This past summer, things took a turn for the worse.

“I had major problems from May until October medically,” she explained. “So, I had started doing Meals on Wheels because it was a lot to get up and cook and everything. I couldn’t be on my feet very long. I was in so much pain.”

It all happened sometime on Wednesday afternoon. Dolinar triple-checked with Meals on Wheels that it had been delivered to her address and they told her they left it on her chair. She says she’s been getting these deliveries for months and never had an issue before.

“Knock on the door if you need to eat,” Dolinar said, “I would be more than happy to give it to you but just to take it off and walk off from someone who has a lot of medical issues, that really is upsetting to me.”

Dolinar posted about what happened in a Lakewood Facebook group and dozens of her neighbors came out of the woodwork offering to deliver her food

“I was really saying these people are good people and there’s still good people in the world,” Dolinar said.

Dolinar said she did report this to Lakewood police, and they came out to take a report. She just hopes this doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

