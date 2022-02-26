LeBron James backtracks on return to Cleveland comments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, LeBron James told The Athletic he hadn’t ruled out another return to Cleveland before his career ends.

Friday, however, James backtracked and seemed to blame the media, saying “you guys take some of my words, and twist them to different places where it shouldn’t go.”

Very satisfying watching Lebron expose Bill Oram 🔥👌🏾pic.twitter.com/JmuBQjw2lU — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) February 26, 2022

James’ latest comments came after another loss, this one to the Clippers, dropping the Lakers’ to 9th in the West at 27-32.

