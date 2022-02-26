2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James backtracks on return to Cleveland comments

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, LeBron James told The Athletic he hadn’t ruled out another return to Cleveland before his career ends.

Friday, however, James backtracked and seemed to blame the media, saying “you guys take some of my words, and twist them to different places where it shouldn’t go.”

James’ latest comments came after another loss, this one to the Clippers, dropping the Lakers’ to 9th in the West at 27-32.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

