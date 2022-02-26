2 Strong 4 Bullies
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron

LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron
LeBron James Museum coming soon to Akron(Source: LeBron James Family Foundation)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The life and career of Ohio native LeBron James will soon be showcased with a museum in his hometown of Akron.

The LeBron James Family Foundation on Friday announced plans to transform House Three Thirty, a multi-use facility once home to restaurant and venue The Tangier, with help from its partner Upper Deck Sports.

House Three Thirty is located at 532 West Market Street, just blocks from James’ I Promise School.

Documentary with LeBron James highlights, follows students at Akron’s I Promise School

In a Facebook post, the foundation suggested the LeBron James Museum would open to the public in 2023.

A foundation spokesperson confirmed to 19 News that construction is underway.

The spokesperson said tickets will be available for purchase following the completion of construction, with proceeds benefitting foundation’s programs for students and families.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

