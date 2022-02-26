Northeast Ohio weather: No signs of spring this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Light snow and clouds will be on the decrease today as highs peak in the lower 30s.

Mainly clear skies tonight will allow lows to bottom out in the lower 20s.

We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday as highs head for the mid 30s amid a few late-day flurries.

Clouds will be decreasing again on Sunday night as temps dip into the teens.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

Highs recover into the lower 40s on Tuesday as we welcome March.

