2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parma firefighters rescue residents from balconies during fire at apartment building

The Parma Fire Department said a fire took place early Saturday at an apartment building on...
The Parma Fire Department said a fire took place early Saturday at an apartment building on Chevrolet Boulevard, leaving several residents displaced.(Source: Parma Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters rescued several residents from their balconies early Saturday, ushering them to safety after a fire broke out at their apartment building.

The Parma Fire Department said the fire took place on Chevrolet Boulevard.

The blaze, though contained to the apartment where it sparked, caused damages to the whole building, the fire department said.

The American Red Cross is working to help any displaced residents.

The Parma Fire Department said a fire took place early Saturday at an apartment building on...
The Parma Fire Department said a fire took place early Saturday at an apartment building on Chevrolet Boulevard, leaving several residents displaced.(Source: Parma Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

Terminal Tower glowed green and blue Feb. 24 for Rare Disease Day Cleveland.
Terminal Tower lights up blue and green for Rare Disease Day Cleveland
19 News
Young adults take charge as next generation of African-American leaders
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, puts up a shot in front of Golden State Warriors'...
NBA All-Star weekend benefit might be changing perceptions of Cleveland
Serial robber confesses to at least 9 robberies, Akron police say