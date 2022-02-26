Parma firefighters rescue residents from balconies during fire at apartment building
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters rescued several residents from their balconies early Saturday, ushering them to safety after a fire broke out at their apartment building.
The Parma Fire Department said the fire took place on Chevrolet Boulevard.
The blaze, though contained to the apartment where it sparked, caused damages to the whole building, the fire department said.
The American Red Cross is working to help any displaced residents.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.