Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland plans to remove flag in support of Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Russian flag will soon stop waving at the Russian Cultural Garden of Cleveland.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, leaders of the Russian Cultural Garden wrote of their plans to remove the country’s flag on Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine.

“Russian Cultural Garden will take down the flag of the country that started the war against [the] independent State of Ukraine. We strongly oppose the decision of Putin and his clique to invade Ukraine. We don’t want to be associated in any way with these criminals.

I understand that the Gardens are not about politics but this is more than politics. It’s a humanitarian issue, and it’s our moral imperative to condemn the war and preserve culture and peace. Taking down the flag is the least we can do to demonstrate our support to Ukraine.

We pray for Ukraine and wholeheartedly support their fight against aggressor.”

The flag will be taken down at 2 p.m. Sunday. The public is welcome to attend, according to the post.

