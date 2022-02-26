Ukrainian Bishop says people in his homeland are waiting in lines for up to 14 hours to flee to Poland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local Ukrainian Bishop says many of the people in Ukraine that this day would never come.

Now, they’re wondering if Ukraine can survive what they feel is one man’s war, as the battle for the country’s capital intensifies.

Russia’s assault on Ukraine has Northeast Ohio and the World uniting for peace. At a prayer vigil, Thursday night in Parma 19 News was told nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. More than 500 packed another Parma church Friday night.

Bishop Bohdan Danylo of Parma showed pictures of peace in church with children and others during a visit to his homeland of Ukraine two weeks ago, but images captured by cameras on television of a country ravaged by war after the Russian invasion is a disturbing contrast Danylo says, “The fight is basically a biblical fight between David and Goliath. David was not armed he was small, and he fought the giant man, but God was on his side.

More than 500 people packed St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma, the second prayer vigil in as many days, counting on faith to keep loved ones safe. The Bishop says thousands have rushed to the border of Poland, desperate for refuge in lines nine miles long, “There is already 10,000 people with children at the train station. There is a 14 hour wait time to cross the border into Poland.”

For some in their 90′s who survived World War II, they’re watching history repeat itself, as a second-generation fights for country, heritage, and survival. One woman the Bishop says put her head between her hands saddened and dismayed after watching the violence play out on TV, “She’s seeing grandchildren now living through the same experience. It’s horrible.”

The war on Ukraine has brought communities nearly a world away together in prayer, and there’s hope that help is on the way from the United States and others who believe in peace and democracy, the Bishop says, “President Reagan if I’m not mistaken said democracy is one generation away from extinction.

Today, Ukraine is holding Democratic principles of freedom and liberty and they are dying for those principles.”

The chain of prayer for the people of Ukraine continues in Northeast Ohio with the third day of vigils in Cleveland on Saturday at 4:00 P.M. at the Free Stamp.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.