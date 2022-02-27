2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broadview Heights woman from Ukraine shares immigrant story, requests prayers for family back home

Alla Yakamiv is owner of Macaron Tea Room and Bakery
By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Alla Yakamiv immigrated to the United States from Lviv, Ukraine as a young girl in 1998, and said she’s heartbroken by the footage of Russian troops invading her homeland.

The owner of the Macaron Tea Room and Bakery, Yakamiv has asked neighbors and other NE Ohio residents for prayers for the family she still has in the country.

When asked about what she’s heard from family members currently in country, Yakamiv said they are spread out in different areas both impacted and not reached yet by the Russian military.

“My mom’s side of the family is closer to the Polish border and they’re just preparing for when they might have to evacuate,” Yakamiv said.

According to a United Nations report released Sunday, more than 368,000 refugees are now trying to find ways out of Ukraine as the conflict continues to escalate.

The Biden administration, along with the British, German and other governments, have imposed economic sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

The European Union announced Sunday it has barred Russian airlines from flying in the airspace of any member state, and Germany announced it has committed $113 billion dollars in defense aid to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

