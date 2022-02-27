Cavaliers win ugly over Wizards 92-86
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An ugly night ended beautifully for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who had a late 17-2 run to rally and beat the Washington Wizards 92-86 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Lauri Markkanen led Cleveland with 23 points, including 6-of-9 from three-point range.
Jarrett Allen added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Kyle Kuzma paced Washington with 34 points.
Cleveland prevailed despite shooting just 38% from the floor.
Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo all missed the game due to injury.
The Cavs’ 3-game homestand continues Monday against Minnesota.
