Man arrested after 2 shot at Parma party center; owner in ‘shock’

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police confirm a 28-year-old man was arrested late Saturday following a shooting at KD Party Center.

Two people were injured in the shooting, police said, including a 28-year-old pregnant woman and 32-year-old man.

A bullet grazed the pregnant woman’s stomach, police said, but thankfully her condition is stable.

The man, who police said was shot in the stomach/groin area, is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at 6085 State Road, according to a department news release.

The KD Party Center owner, in a statement shared with 19 News, said shots were fired as guests were leaving a birthday party.

A fight broke out among the suspect, the victim and another man, according to Parma police, who said they had all attended the party.

When Parma police officers responded, the suspect was trying to leave, according to the release.

That’s when the suspect dropped a 9mm handgun as he walked by an officer and was taken into custody, police said.

According to the release, the suspect has admitted to firing two shots, and two shell casings were recovered.

Below is the full statement from KD Party Center:

“At this time, our primary concern is the wellbeing of those involved in Saturday night’s incident. We hope everyone will be OK. The party center was being rented for a birthday party when a fight occurred as people were leaving for the night. Our facility is commonly used for weddings and other events, and we have never had this kind of thing happen in 20 years. Though it comes as a shock, we are fully cooperating with the police investigation.”

Parma police have not shared the identity of the 28-year-old man who was arrested.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

