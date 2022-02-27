Northeast Ohio weather: Sun early; light, lake effect snow tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday as highs head for the mid 30s amid a few late-day flurries.

Light, lake snow will bring up to an inch of accumulation on Sunday night as temps dip into the upper teens.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Highs recover into the lower 40s on Tuesday as we welcome March under partly sunny skies.

Skies will be mainly grey on Wednesday as seasonable highs recover into the lower 40s.

