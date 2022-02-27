2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Sun early; light, lake effect snow tonight

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday as highs head for the mid 30s amid a few late-day flurries.

Light, lake snow will bring up to an inch of accumulation on Sunday night as temps dip into the upper teens.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Highs recover into the lower 40s on Tuesday as we welcome March under partly sunny skies.

Skies will be mainly grey on Wednesday as seasonable highs recover into the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Light snow chances return; chilly start to the work week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/26/2022
Lake effect snow showers continue through the evening: 19 First Alert Weather
Lake effect snow showers continue through the evening: 19 First Alert Weather
Lake effect snow showers continue through the evening: 19 First Alert Weather
Lake effect snow showers continue through the evening: 19 First Alert Weather