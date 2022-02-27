Ohio governor visits Parma church in show of solidarity with Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine on Sunday will visit the St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma.

DeWine has declared Sunday, Feb. 27, an Ohio Day of Prayer in a show of solidarity with the state’s Ukrainian community.

He and his wife will be attending church service at 9:30 a.m. at 7700 Hoertz Road.

On Friday, DeWine along with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a bipartisan response to the Russian invasion.

“At the direction of President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine in violation of international law. This is unacceptable, and all freedom-loving people should stand against this unprovoked invasion. Ukraine has been a sovereign and independent state since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. The United States and Ukraine share common values including freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people.” — Gov. DeWine

“We stand with Ukraine and condemn Russia for these unprovoked and unlawful attacks. We stand ready to support the federal government in guiding our nation through this violent time, and I am committed to standing together with leaders at all levels of government, regardless of political party, to work towards peace. It’s time to unite, protect democracy, and work together to end this violence and hold Russia accountable.” — Gov. Walz

The governor’s office said the Ukrainian flag will be flown both at the Ohio Statehouse and at DeWine’s Bexley residence to further show support.

