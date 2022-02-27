Parma community to rally Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma community will come together Sunday afternoon for a rally and prayer service in support of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, located at 5913 State Road in Parma.

The public is encouraged to bring Ukrainian flags and wear blue or yellow shirts.

The Ukrainian Village in Parma will be selling flags for $10 each with proceeds benefitting relief efforts, according to their Facebook page.

Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter and U.S. Senator Rob Portman will be in attendance, with Sen. Portman set to deliver remarks, according to a news release.

Saturday afternoon, Gov. Mike DeWine declared Sunday, Feb. 27, a Day of Prayer in a show of solidarity with the state’s Ukrainian community.

Parma is home to the majority of Ohio’s Ukrainian population.

DeWine visited the city Sunday morning to attend a church service at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.