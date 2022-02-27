Shooting in Parma Saturday night leaves two people wounded, one a pregnant woman

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are at the scene of a reported shooting of two people, one a pregnant woman, in the 6000 block of State Road Saturday night.

First reports went out at about 10 p.m. and multiple units were dispatched.

According to police radio communications, a pregnant woman, who has not been identified, was reported to have been shot in the stomach.

The other victim was reported only as a male, but no further details were given.

It is believed that a male suspect is in custody, but Parma police officials have not given an official statement on the situation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

