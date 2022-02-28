2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old Cleveland man fatally shot in Ohio City

(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting a home in Ohio City Friday afternoon, Cleveland police said.

According to police, Devon Orr, of Cleveland, and his girlfriend were at a residence in the 2600 block of Washington Ave. around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Witnesses told officers three men came over to smoke marijuana and Orr went with them to the stairway.

While the group was in the stairway, witnesses said they heard a gunshot and then saw the three men run away.

Orr had been shot in the chest and was lying unresponsive on the stairs.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

There is no description of the three suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

