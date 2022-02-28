28-year-old Cleveland man charged in double shooting at Parma party center

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police charged a 28-year-old Cleveland man with two counts of felonious assault for allegedly shooting two people at a party center Saturday evening.

According to police, one of the victims is a pregnant woman.

Parma police said the shooting happened at the KD Party Center in the 6000 block of State Road just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Junior Thorpe shot the victims during a fight with several people attending an adult’s birthday party.

Junior Thorpe ((Source: Parma police))

The 28-year-old pregnant woman suffered a grazing shot to her stomach and Parma police said she is in stable condition.

The second victim is a 32-year-old man who was shot in the stomach/groin area. Parma police said he is in critical condition.

Thorpe was taken into custody at the scene and Parma police said he admitted to the shooting.

Police added the relationship between the victims and Thorpe is not known at this time.

