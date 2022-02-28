28-year-old man shot, killed outside Euclid apartment building
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.
According to Euclid police, Carl Anton Drewery, of Euclid, was shot at the Oaks of Euclid apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.
When officers arrived, they found Drewery lying next to his vehicle in the back parking lot.
Police said Drewery had been shot in the head.
EMS transported Drewery to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Nobody else was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police.
