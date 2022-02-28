28-year-old man shot, killed outside Euclid apartment building

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.

According to Euclid police, Carl Anton Drewery, of Euclid, was shot at the Oaks of Euclid apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

When officers arrived, they found Drewery lying next to his vehicle in the back parking lot.

Police said Drewery had been shot in the head.

EMS transported Drewery to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police.

