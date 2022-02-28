Advice for your 401K and stocks as Ukraine/Russia continue to impact markets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stocks continue to slide with losses because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that continued Monday.

In the first four minutes of trading on Monday morning, the New York Stock Exchange dropped a quick 400 points.

Throughout the day there have been slight rebounds as the world waits for word on the first peace negotiations between the two countries taking place on the border of Ukraine and Belarus.

Cleveland 19 did a live interview with Laura Schultz, a wealth advisor with Preservation Retirement Services in North Olmsted, on what you should and shouldn’t be doing in reaction to market turmoil.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.