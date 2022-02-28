2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley: “We’re a little low on scoring”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will be missing Darius Garland, Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo again tonight, which means scoring may be a struggle again.

Cleveland hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m.

The Timberwolves allow 112 points per game, which is 22nd in the NBA.

Cleveland is number one, allowing just 102.3 points per game.

A lot of that is due to the presence of 3 big men inside: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and rookie Evan Mobley, who shows no signs of hitting the rookie wall.

“Right now I’m feeling really good, my body’s feeling good,” Mobley said at Monday morning shootaround. “I’m really locked in on this last stretch before playoffs.”

The Cavs kicked off a 3-game homestand with a grinding win over Washington Saturday, 92-86.

They’ve now won 8 straight and 14 of their last 16 games at home.

Cleveland is 5-4 in February but 36-24 overall, good for 4th place in the East.

