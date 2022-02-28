2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man, Texas woman die after being shot at TX motel

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found dead inside a hotel room in Abilene, TX early Sunday morning.

Abilene police said Sedrick Braxton Jr., 30, shot a woman in a room at a hotel in the 3500 block of West Lake Road, before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were called to the hotel around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Braxton was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the woman, Chyanne Villarreal, 24, of Lubbock, died from her injuries Monday.

According to police, the couple knew each other, but no motive has been released.

Abilene, TX is 173 miles from Dallas, TX.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

