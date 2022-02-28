Cleveland Pierogi Week kicks off today with 26 participating restaurants
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week is your chance to taste test some of the many pierogi offered in the greater-Cleveland area.
More than 25 restaurants across Northeast Ohio are participating in the first-ever Cleveland Pierogi Week.
The limited-time deal of three pierogi for $7 is available from Feb. 28 through March 6.
Some featured restaurants will be donating a portion of proceeds to Ukrainian relief efforts.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.