Cleveland Pierogi Week kicks off today with 26 participating restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This week is your chance to taste test some of the many pierogi offered in the greater-Cleveland area.

More than 25 restaurants across Northeast Ohio are participating in the first-ever Cleveland Pierogi Week.

The limited-time deal of three pierogi for $7 is available from Feb. 28 through March 6.

Some featured restaurants will be donating a portion of proceeds to Ukrainian relief efforts.

To show our love and support for the people of Ukraine, we're donating a portion of sales from #clevelandpierogiweek to @RESCUEorg to support their efforts to rush critical aid to displaced families.



For more on I.R.C.'s work or to donate, please visit: https://t.co/7Bf9lbJX1J pic.twitter.com/pS9q6McMFo — MarketGardenBrewpub (@MarketGardenCLE) February 27, 2022

