Cleveland Tall Ships Festival returns to Lake Erie this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fleet of tall ships will set sail into the Lake Erie waterfront this summer for the returning Cleveland Tall Ships Festival.

It’s happening from July 7 to July 10 in downtown Cleveland, 515 Erieside Avenue.

You can purchase your ticket to the four-day event now by clicking here.

Organizers said the festival will include live entertainment, exhibits, tours and more.

A complete event schedule will be released soon, according to organizers.

While tickets are required for festival entry and ship tours, organizers said visitors can view the tall ships for free from Wendy or Voinovich parks at North Coast Harbor.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.