2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Tall Ships Festival returns to Lake Erie this summer

Tall ships (Source: clevelandtallships.com)
Tall ships (Source: clevelandtallships.com)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fleet of tall ships will set sail into the Lake Erie waterfront this summer for the returning Cleveland Tall Ships Festival.

It’s happening from July 7 to July 10 in downtown Cleveland, 515 Erieside Avenue.

You can purchase your ticket to the four-day event now by clicking here.

Organizers said the festival will include live entertainment, exhibits, tours and more.

A complete event schedule will be released soon, according to organizers.

While tickets are required for festival entry and ship tours, organizers said visitors can view the tall ships for free from Wendy or Voinovich parks at North Coast Harbor.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

CW43 Focus: Here's what you need to know about the Hitchcock Center for Women
CW43 Focus: Here's what you need to know about the Hitchcock Center for Women
CW43 Focus: Purpose behind the fatherhood initiative, S.T.E.P.S.
CW43 Focus: Purpose behind the fatherhood initiative, S.T.E.P.S.
CW43 Focus: Alpha Phi Alpha distributes food to those in need
CW43 Focus: Alpha Phi Alpha distributes food to those in need
CW43 Focus: Strengthening our Students Soup 4 the Soul fundraiser
CW43 Focus: Strengthening our Students Soup 4 the Soul fundraiser