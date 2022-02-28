Cuyahoga County dance teacher pleads guilty to raping former students

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old dance teacher pleaded guilty Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to a total of 11 charges in connection with sexual assaults on his former students.

Desmond Beasley pleaded guilty to:

• Two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

• Two counts of gross sexual imposition

• Two counts of rape

• Two counts of sexual battery

• One count of attempted rape

• One count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance

• One count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Beasley attacked young girls between the ages of 13 and 20 between 2013 and 2018.

Desmond Beasley (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

The prosecutor added there were more than 20 victims in this case, but because of the statute of limitations, only six were included in the indictment.

“This man is truly I mean a predator and he should not be let out on the streets,” said sexual assault survivor Cassie Cotter.

As part of the plea, Beasley must register as a Tier III sex offender, which means he must register his address with law enforcement every 90 days.

Judge Kelly Ann Gallagher will sentence Beasley on March 30.

