Former Cleveland police officer to be sentenced for 2 counts of gross sexual imposition

Matthew Piter (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Cleveland police officer who was convicted of sex crimes earlier this month will be sentenced Monday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Matthew Piter resigned from the force effective Feb. 9, just two days after he was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Former Cleveland police officer convicted of 2 counts of gross sexual imposition resigns from force

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo is set to share Piter’s sentence at 9:30 a.m.

Piter’s bench trial began Feb. 2 in front of Judge Russo, who released his verdict on Feb. 7.

Judge Russo also acquitted Piter of several counts of rape.

The 28-year-old was convicted of attacking a woman in October 2019 but cleared of all charges from a 2017 incident.

He met the victim in the October 2019 attack on a Tinder app.

Piter was out on bond ahead of his sentencing but was required to wear a GPS tracker.

