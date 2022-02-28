Former Cleveland police officer to be sentenced for 2 counts of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Cleveland police officer who was convicted of sex crimes earlier this month will be sentenced Monday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Matthew Piter resigned from the force effective Feb. 9, just two days after he was convicted of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo is set to share Piter’s sentence at 9:30 a.m.

Piter’s bench trial began Feb. 2 in front of Judge Russo, who released his verdict on Feb. 7.

Judge Russo also acquitted Piter of several counts of rape.

The 28-year-old was convicted of attacking a woman in October 2019 but cleared of all charges from a 2017 incident.

He met the victim in the October 2019 attack on a Tinder app.

Piter was out on bond ahead of his sentencing but was required to wear a GPS tracker.

