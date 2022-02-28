2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury acquits man accused in Canton deadly drive-by shooting

Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
Javier Blood (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man not guilty of all charges in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 65-year-old woman.

Javier Blood’s trial began Feb. 22 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. The jury began deliberating on Feb. 24 and they reached the verdict on Feb. 25.

Canton police said Jenny Norris was shot and killed while standing outside her home in the 100 block of Belden Ave. S.E. around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2021.

Canton Police Captain Dave Davis said it was unclear if it was Norris who was targeted or someone else, but it is clear to police that the occupants of the vehicle had a target.

The second suspect charged in the murder of Norris is Terrell Lipkins.

Lipkins is facing charges of murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 15.

