Kent man punches Black woman, yells racial slurs in viral assault, Akron police say (graphic)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man from Kent, who possibly has ties to a local chapter of the Proud Boys, was charged this weekend after punching a Black woman in the face and yelling racial slurs, Akron police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Cleveland) asked authorities to pursue hate crime charges against Andrew Walls, who they called a “far-right gang leader.”

Police said more charges are pending for an additional assault on a woman, who is not a minority, in that same incident.

The information has been turned over to the F.B.I., as he may be facing federal hate crime charges.

“We will not leave any stone unturned to bring him to justice to the fullest extent possible,” said Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin.

The assault was captured on video and shared widely on social media platforms.

Walls is charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault.

According to the Akron police report, the attack on the 23-year-old victim happened early Sunday morning in Highland Square.

WARNING: The video and language is graphic.

I’m devastated right now. My 23-year-old daughter Cameron, who wouldn’t hurt anyone and has a heart of gold, was sucker... Posted by David Lee Morgan Jr. on Sunday, February 27, 2022

The victim, Cameron Morgan, shared with police she heard racial slurs, including the N-word, were being yelled and told the accused to “stop saying that.”

We reached out to the victim for comment.

Walls then yelled more slurs and punched Morgan in the face, according to the police report.

Others tackled Walls after the punch was swung and Morgan told police she tried to break up that fight.

She told officers Walls then dragged her by her hair and she hit her head on the ground.

The victim suffered a split lip and bruising and sought medical attention before Akron police arrived.

The video on social media is how Walls was identified.

An arrest warrant was issued Sunday.

Walls turned himself in Monday afternoon.

