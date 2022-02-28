2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Keystone Local Schools employee charged with sexual battery of student, Elyria police say

Antonio Blanton
Antonio Blanton(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department said a man working as a basketball coach and substitute teacher for Keystone Local Schools has been charged with a sex crime against a student.

Antonio Blanton, 23, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, a third degree felony, according to a department news release.

Elyria police said the department received a report Feb. 23 of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Blanton and a juvenile.

Their investigation revealed the juvenile was a student at Keystone Local Schools, according to the release.

Keystone Local Schools Superintendent Dan White has released the following statement:

Last week, allegations of misconduct by Antonio Blanton were brought to Keystone High School administration. Administration immediately removed Mr. Blanton from service and contacted child protective services and the local police. Mr. Blanton has not returned to Keystone, and the school district is taking steps to permanently remove him. Keystone remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students. School counselors and other supportive measures are available to help any Keystone students who need assistance.

Elyria police said Blanton was taken to the Lorain County Jail following his arrest.

His bond was set at $10,000 Monday in Elyria Municipal Court, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

Andrew Walls, 26, is charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault, according...
Kent man punches Black woman, yells racial slurs in viral assault, Akron police say (graphic)
Cleveland man, Texas woman die after being shot at TX motel
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 729 new COVID-19 cases
The stock market continues to slide while the Russian and Ukrainian war continues to push...
Advice for your 401K and stocks as Ukraine/Russia continue to impact markets