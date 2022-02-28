Keystone Local Schools employee charged with sexual battery of student, Elyria police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department said a man working as a basketball coach and substitute teacher for Keystone Local Schools has been charged with a sex crime against a student.

Antonio Blanton, 23, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, a third degree felony, according to a department news release.

Elyria police said the department received a report Feb. 23 of an inappropriate sexual relationship between Blanton and a juvenile.

Their investigation revealed the juvenile was a student at Keystone Local Schools, according to the release.

Keystone Local Schools Superintendent Dan White has released the following statement:

Last week, allegations of misconduct by Antonio Blanton were brought to Keystone High School administration. Administration immediately removed Mr. Blanton from service and contacted child protective services and the local police. Mr. Blanton has not returned to Keystone, and the school district is taking steps to permanently remove him. Keystone remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students. School counselors and other supportive measures are available to help any Keystone students who need assistance.

Elyria police said Blanton was taken to the Lorain County Jail following his arrest.

His bond was set at $10,000 Monday in Elyria Municipal Court, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.