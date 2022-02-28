Man in critical condition after stabbing in Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in critical condition following a knife attack overnight in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said paramedics were called out the area of East 116th Street and Robertson Avenue, where they located the victim with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition for treatment, according to EMS.

We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

