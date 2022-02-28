Northeast Ohio Weather: Late day showers tomorrow; winter mix Wednesday evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quiet start to the work week. Increasing high clouds today. High temperatures 30s to around 40 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 30 to 35 degree range this evening. A weak cold front tracks through later tomorrow. Scattered showers with it. The rain could mix with some sleet or wet snow east of Cleveland. It’ll be a milder day tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees. A stronger front arrives Wednesday night. This one looks to be a winter mix to some snow situation. Doesn’t look like heavy snow. Temperatures 40s to around 50 degrees Wednesday then we trend colder into Thursday.

