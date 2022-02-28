2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio legislation protecting religious expression in student extracurricular activities becomes law

Noor-Alex Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because her hijab violated a...
Noor-Alex Abukaram was disqualified from a cross country meet because her hijab violated a uniform policy. She says she ran races before, and it was never a problem.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law on Monday to stop schools and athletic conferences from banning religious apparel during extra-curricilar activities.

Senate Bill 181 was inspired by a Sylvania Cross Country runner, Noor Alexandria Abukaram. She was disqualified from a cross country meet in 2019 for wearing her hijab without getting prior approval.

The bill was sponsored by state Senator Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green. In addition to prohibiting any bans on religious apparel, it also removes any requirement for athletes to get advanced approval to wear religious garments.

The bill passed the Ohio House in a unanimous vote earlier this month.

